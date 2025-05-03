Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Rangers will welcome arch-rivals Celtic to Ibrox Stadium in a top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday. The visitors secured their fourth consecutive league title last week and will look to record a statement win here. The Gers trail the champions by 17 points and will look to close down the gap.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five games. They are winless in their last three league games, playing out two consecutive draws. They met St. Mirren last week and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Cyriel Dessers scored in the first half and Nicolas Raskin added a goal in the second half. Conor McMenamin equalized for St. Mirren in the second half.

The Hoops extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games last week, recording a 5-0 away triumph over Dundee United. They took the lead thanks to Ryan Strain's own goal while Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn and Adam Idah bagged braces.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Old-Firm rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have met 445 times across all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 171-170 lead and 104 games have ended in draws.

The Gers have won their two league meetings against the visitors in 2025 and registered a 3-2 away win in March.

Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Rangers have lost their last three Premiership home games, conceding two goals apiece in these games.

Celtic have scored five goals apiece in their last three games.

The visitors have scored 102 goals in 34 games, 32 more than the Gers.

The hosts are winless in their last five games, conceding two goals apiece in four games and failing to score in three.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

The Gers have played consecutive 2-2 draws and will look to return to winning ways. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games but have conceded at least two goals in all five games. Notably, they have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four home games against the visitors.

Dujon Sterling is a confirmed absentee for the hosts, while Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are also unlikely to start.

The Hoops have lost just two of their last nine games in all competitions, with one of them registered against Rangers in March. Notably, they have scored five goals apiece in five games during that period. After going unbeaten in seven games between September 2023 and December 2024, they have lost their last two meetings against the Gers, conceding three goals in each.

Jota suffered a serious knee injury last week and will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Kasper Schmeichel has a shoulder injury and is a major doubt. Yang Hyun-Jun faces a late fitness test. Brendan Rodgers might start Adam Idah here after the striker bagged a brace last week.

Rangers have won their two meetings against the visitors in 2025 and will look to make it three wins on the spin. Nonetheless, Celtic have seen an upturn in form and are expected to put in a strong performance to secure a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

