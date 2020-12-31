Rangers vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers host Celtic in the Scottish Premier League's highly-anticipated Old Firm Derby at Ibrox on Saturday.

Despite a little more than half the season being played, this game has the feel of a title decider.

A win for Rangers would put them 19 points above their Glasgow rivals in the SPL table, even though Steven Gerrard's side have played three games more than Celtic.

Rangers have only dropped four points in the SPL this season, having already amassed 59 points from 21 games. Celtic have 43 points from 18 games, but have won their last five league games.

Both teams secured comfortable wins in midweek. Rangers beat St. Mirren 2-0 thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos.

Meanwhile, Celtic beat Dundee United 3-0, with goals from Ismaila Soro, Odsonne Edouard, and David Turnbull.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Rangers face Celtic in the 422nd Old Firm Derby of all time on Saturday. The blue half of Glasgow holds a slender historical advantage, having won 163 of those 422 games.

Celtic have gotten the better of Rangers 159 times, and a draw on Saturday would be the 100th stalemate in an Old Firm Derby.

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Celtic form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Rangers vs Celtic team news

Rangers

Gerrard will have to continue to do without Ryan Jack, who has a muscle injury. Nikola Katic is still in recovery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Scott Arfield is also expected to miss this game.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield

Suspended: None

Celtic

Christopher Jullien had a bad collision with the post during the game against Dundee United, and is a doubt for this game. James Forrest is ruled out with injury, while there are still doubts over the participation of defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Injured: James Forrest

Doubtful: Kristoffer Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Celtic Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas; Jeremie Frimpong, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer, Greg Taylor; Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Rangers have been near-perfect in the league this season, and we are backing them to get the job done against Celtic in what will be a close game.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic