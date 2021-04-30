Rangers vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

The latest installment of the Old Firm derby will take place on Sunday when Rangers host arch-rivals Celtic at Ibrox Park in the Scottish Premiership.

There is nothing but pride and city bragging rights to play for, as the hosts have already been confirmed as league champions for the 55th time in their history. Meanwhile, Celtic's second position is also guaranteed.

Rangers come into this game off the back of a shock defeat to St. Johnstone in the quarterfinals of the Scottish FA Cup.

The Gers were overwhelming favorites to progress to the last four and were seemingly on their way when James Tavernier scored in the 117th minute of extra-time. However, Zader Clark equalized with practically the last kick of the game to force penalties.

St. Johnstone went on to record a 4-3 victory in the shootout with Kemar Roofe and the normally dependable James Tavernier missing for Steven Gerrard's men.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen. A last-minute goal by Leigh Griffiths canceled out Lewis Ferguson's first-half opener for the hosts.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This is the biggest game of all in Scotland and also one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. In light of this, it stands to reason that the two sides have faced each other across different domestic competitions.

In total, the Old Firm derby has been played on 424 occasions in the past. Rangers boast a slightly better record with 165 wins compared to Celtic's 159 victories. The two sides shared the spoils in exactly 100 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in round four of the Scottish FA Cup. Steven Davies' goal was added to an own goal by Jonjoe Kenny to give Rangers a 2-0 home win.

Steven Gerrard's side remain unbeaten in the league, while Celtic's inconcistencies led to the departure of former manager Neil Lennon.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

Rangers

The hosts have five players ruled out because of injury. Leon Balogun (calf), as well as Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic are both sidelined by calf and ACL injuries respectively.

Furthermore, Filip Helander and Scott Arfield are likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

There are no suspension worries for Rangers.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Nikola Katic, Leon Balogun

Suspension: None

Celtic

The visitors have two players sidelined for the short trip to Ibrox. James Forrest (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the Bhoys.

Injuries: Christopher Jullien, James Forrest

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Celtic Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Allan MacGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Jack Simpson, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain (GK); Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Stephen Welsh, Jonjoe Kenny; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown, Ryan Christie; Mohamed Elyonoussi, Odsonne Edouard, David Turnbull

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Rangers have been nearly invincible at home in the league but have struggled for results since they were crowned champions.

The fierce nature of this rivalry means that neither side will give an inch in their quest for supremacy. Both managers are likely to prioritize avoiding a loss rather than playing to win. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a cagey affair.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic