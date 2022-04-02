Rangers vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers entertain fierce rivals Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium in their upcoming Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The two Glasgow-based clubs occupy the top two spots in the league standings, with the visitors leading the home side by three points in pole position. Both sides head into the crucial fixture on a three-game winning streak.

Rangers came from behind against Dundee in their previous outing to secure a 2-1 win while Celtic humbled Ross County 4-0 at home. The hosts travel to Braga on Wednesday in their Europa League fixture and will have to keep that in mind here.

SPFL @spfl @RangersFC v @CelticFC



🏟 Ibrox Stadium

Sunday

🕰 12:00 kick-off

Live on



Celtic ran out 3-0 winners last time they met, who comes out on top on Sunday?



Check out all the latest updates #cinchPrem #RANCEL @cinchuk Premiership🏟 Ibrox StadiumSunday🕰 12:00 kick-offLive on @SkySports Celtic ran out 3-0 winners last time they met, who comes out on top on Sunday?Check out all the latest updates okt.to/YbpO6E ⚔ @RangersFC v @CelticFC 🏆 @cinchuk Premiership🏟 Ibrox Stadium📅 Sunday🕰 12:00 kick-off📺 Live on @SkySports Celtic ran out 3-0 winners last time they met, who comes out on top on Sunday?Check out all the latest updates okt.to/YbpO6E #cinchPrem #RANCEL https://t.co/wdzzVUBszs

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two Old Firm rivals have squared off 470 times in official competitions so far. Many sources date their first-ever meeting back to 1887 in the now-defunct Glasgow Cup.

As things stand, the hosts enjoy a 167-160 lead in wins over the visiting side while a century of games in this fixture have ended in draws. They last met at Celtic Park in a league fixture in February.

The then-hosts came out on top with a brilliant performance, securing a 3-0 win in the Glasgow derby.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

Rangers

Ianis Hagi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious ACL injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh is yet to feature for the club, having been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2021.

Alfredo Morelos picked up a muscle injury while on international duty with Colombia and has been ruled out for the Gers. Aaron Ramsey has recovered from a knock and is in line to start here.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC 🎙️ GVB: Steven (Davis) had a lot of problems with his injuries and was never fully available since I arrived. Very disappointing for Steven but I am happy he got the minutes for his country.



With his quality and experience, he is a very important player for the squad. 🎙️ GVB: Steven (Davis) had a lot of problems with his injuries and was never fully available since I arrived. Very disappointing for Steven but I am happy he got the minutes for his country.With his quality and experience, he is a very important player for the squad.

Injuries: Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos

Doubtful: Steven Davis

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic have trained ahead of the game and are in contention to start here. The only injury concern for The Bhoys is James Forrest.

Injuries: James Forrest

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Celtic Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Amad Diallo, Scott Arfield

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate; Jota, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

The hosts have just two defeats to their name in the league this season but are unbeaten at home. Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst might choose to rest some of his key players for the upcoming Europa League tie and faces a selection dilemma at the moment.

This is a crucial game in the title race as a win for Celtic will send them six points clear at the top and a win for the hosts will pull them level on points with Celtic. A draw would be beneficial for the visiting side but they might go for all three points here.

Taking the current form of the two sides into consideration, a high-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Celtic

Edited by Peter P