Rangers vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025

Rangers will invite Club Brugge to Ibrox Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. The hosts are looking to qualify for the group stage for the first time in three years. Brugge made it to the round of 16 last season.

The Gers overcame Viktoria Plzeň 4-2 in the previous round, suffering a 2-1 loss in the second leg last week. They bounced back with a 4-2 home triumph over Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup second round on Saturday. Nedim Bajrami and Emmanuel Fernandez scored in the first half, while James Tavernier and Findlay Curtis added goals after the break.

The visitors also registered a 4-2 win on aggregate over RB Salzburg in the third round. They secured their fourth consecutive win on Saturday, with a 1-0 away triumph over newly promoted Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League.

Rangers vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice in competitive games, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 1992-93 Champions League. The Gers were unbeaten in these games, recording a home win and were held to a draw in the reverse fixture.

They met in a preseason friendly last month at Ibrox and played out a 2-2 draw.

The hosts have won three of their seven games this season, with two wins registered at home in the Champions League qualifiers.

Club Brugge have seen conclusive results in their seven games this season, recording six wins.

The Gers have lost just one of their 13 meetings against Belgian teams in European competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six appearances in the Champions League qualifiers, recording five wins.

The Gers have kept clean sheets in their two home games in the Champions League qualifiers this season.

Rangers vs Club Brugge Prediction

Rangers returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday and will look to continue their form here. Their three wins across all competitions this season have been registered at home. Notably, they have a 100% home record against Belgian opponents.

Dujon Sterling is a long-term absentee, while Cyriel Dessers was injured against Plzen last week and is a major doubt.

Blauw-Zwart have won their last four games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their three competitive away games this season. They are unbeaten in their last six European qualifiers, scoring 18 goals, and will look to build on that form.

They have an almost full-strength squad for this match. Carlos Forbs was rested against Zulte Waregem but should return to the starting XI. Simon Mignolet was an unused substitute in that match and should start here.

The Gers are on an eight-game unbeaten streak at home in competitive games. Brugge head into the match on a four-game winning streak. With that in mind, a closely-contested draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Club Brugge

Rangers vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

