Rangers vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Rangers will get their pre-season underway at Ibrox Stadium against Club Brugge on Sunday. The hosts will play just two friendlies this month, while Brugge have two more friendlies scheduled after this match.

The Gers concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak. In their final Scottish Premiership match of the season, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hibernian in May. After this match, they will be in action against Panathinaikos in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Blauw-Zwart got their pre-season underway last week against fellow Belgian side Kortrijk. They registered a 2-0 win, with Vince Osuji bagging a brace. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to seven games with that win.

Rangers vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 1992-93 UEFA Champions League campaign. The hosts went unbeaten in these meetings, recording a win and playing out a draw.

The Gers have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games. They have conceded one goal apiece in four games in that period.

The hosts have registered two wins in their last nine games, with both triumphs registered at Ibrox.

The Gers had won just one of their six pre-season games in 2024 and will look to improve upon that record.

Blauw-Zwart have scored one goal apiece in two meetings against the hosts.

Rangers vs Club Brugge Prediction

The Gers are playing for the first time since May and might be a bit rusty. They are unbeaten at Ibrox since April and will look to continue that unbeaten streak here. They had registered a 2-1 win at home in the Champions League meeting in 1993 against the visitors.

New manager Russell Martin will take charge of the team in a public friendly for the first time and will look to get his reign underway with a win. New signings Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, and Lyall Cameron have all trained and are in contention to start.

Blauw-Zwart began their pre-season with a comfortable 2-0 win. They went unbeaten in the pre-season last season and will look to continue that form. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 14 games.

Simon Mignolet was the only player who played the full 90 minutes against Kortrijk last week and is expected to start here.

Both teams had concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a good note, and they will likely play out a draw here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Club Brugge

Rangers vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

