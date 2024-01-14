Rangers vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Rangers will face Copenhagen at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday in a mid-season friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side have enjoyed a very solid Premiership campaign so far and will hope to return to action after the winter break with renewed vigor. They wrapped up their training camp in Spain on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin, falling behind late in the first half following a corner kick from their German counterparts.

Following Tuesday's game, Rangers will return to competitive action at the weekend, facing Dumbarton in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Copenhagen are also enjoying a winter break and will be looking to continue their title charge in the second half of the season. They have been out of action since mid-December, heading into the break after beating Galatasaray 1-0 in their last UEFA Champions League group game to advance to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

After their trip to Scotland this week, the visitors will face Sparta Praha and AGF in more mid-season action before returning to competitive football next month.

Rangers vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between Rangers and Copenhagen. The hosts are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a Champions League qualifying clash back in 2003 which the Scottish outfit won 2-1.

Copenhagen's last meeting against Scottish opposition came back in the 2019-20 campaign when they faced Celtic in the last 32 of the Europa League, winning the two-legged clash 4-2 on aggregate.

Rangers have picked up 24 points on home turf in the league this season, the second-highest in the Scottish top-flight so far.

Rangers vs Copenhagen Prediction

Rangers have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their 17 games prior. They have, however, won eight of their last nine home matches and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

Copenhagen are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their five games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rangers 1-0 Copenhagen

Rangers vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Gers' last six matches)