Rangers vs Dundee Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Rangers will entertain Dundee at Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers vs Dundee Preview

The hosts are trailing table toppers and defending champions Celtic by eight points after 16 rounds of games. Both teams were locked in a similar two-horse race last term, finishing seven points apart. Rangers are bent on closing the gap, according to manager Philippe Clement, who was appointed in October.

The Gers have one game in hand, having played a total of 15 as opposed to 16 for Celtic. They will hope to make the most of their home advantage to claim maximum points in view of cutting the gap to five points. Rangers are unbeaten in their last five home games, winning four times. The last time they suffered a loss against Dundee was in November 2017.

The visitors have played 14 matches, winning four, drawing six and losing four, which leaves them seventh in the table with 18 points. Dundee won the Scottish Championship (second tier) last season to make a return to the Premiership. They are on course to achieving their primary objective of avoiding relegation.

The Dee don’t have the worst away record so far this season, as they boast one win and three draws in their last five trips. They will certainly face an uphill battle in Glasgow but will aim to avoid a complete wreck at the hands of the hosts. Dundee’s last five trips to the Ibrox Stadium have ended in defeats, with 16 goals conceded and none scored.

Rangers vs Dundee Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have won their last five matches against Dundee in all competitions.

Rangers have won their last five homes matches against Dundee in all competitions.

Rangers have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Dundee have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Rangers have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Dundee have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Rangers vs Dundee Prediction

Abdallah Sima and James Tavernier have been Rangers’ main attacking threats this season, scoring eight and seven goals respectively. However, goalkeeper Jack Butland appears to be the most outstanding, with 10 clean sheets in 15 matches.

Dundee’s goalkeeper Trevor Carson boasts six clean sheets in 14 games. His services will be highly needed on Saturday.

Rangers are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Dundee

Rangers vs Dundee Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rangers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dundee to score - Yes