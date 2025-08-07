Rangers vs Dundee Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Rangers will host Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. Both teams will go into the weekend hoping to pick up their first win of the season and make an early push up the league table.

Rangers performed below their best on opening weekend as they dropped points through an 87th-minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Motherwell. The hosts, who only featured in two preseason friendlies throughout the off-season, however, returned to winning ways during the week with a 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifying rounds and will hope to continue in the same vein domestically.

Dundee only narrowly avoided relegation last season and are off to a poor start as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hibernian in their first league game of the new season. The visitors won each of their three preseason friendlies before entering the League Cup group phase in July, but have since been eliminated from the cup and will hope to put together a good run early in the league campaign.

Rangers vs Dundee Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 262 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Rangers have won 159 of those meetings, 52 have ended in draws, while Dundee have won the remaining 51.

The hosts are unbeaten in the last 17 editions of this fixture and have scored an impressive 25 goals across the last 10.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of the last 10 meetings with Rangers and got their last win in this fixture in November 2017.

Rangers had the second-best offensive and defensive record in the Scottish top-flight last regular season with 68 goals scored and 35 conceded in 33 games.

Dundee finished the last regular season with the worst defensive record in the Scottish top-flight, having conceded 71 goals in just 33 games.

Rangers vs Dundee Prediction

The Gers are strong favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get an easy victory.

The Dee will need something special to get a win against a much stronger side, but will hope to do enough to force a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Dundee

Rangers vs Dundee Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams at Ibrox have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last eight games)

