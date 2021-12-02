Rangers vs Dundee prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers invite Dundee to Ibrox Stadium on Saturday as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

The reigning champions have made it four wins in a row in league fixtures and recorded a 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Wednesday. Kemar Roofe came on from the bench to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Dundee were also victorious in their previous outing as they edged past St. Johnstone in their home game. Danny Mullen's first-half goal was enough to record their third win in four games.

Rangers vs Dundee Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 15 times across all competitions since 2004. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in the fixture with 12 wins to their name. Dundee have been victorious twice while one game has ended in a stalemate.

The Dee are yet to earn a single point in their trips to Ibrox and in the reverse fixture earlier this season they lost 1-0 at home thanks to Joe Aribo's 16th-minute goal.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Dundee form guide (Scottish Premiership): W-W-L-W-L

Rangers vs Dundee Team News

Rangers

Key defender Leon Balogun is expected to miss the game as he continues to recover from a knock. Calvin Bassey, a left-back, is expected to fill in for him. Here are the other absentees for the hosts:

Filip Helander - Knee injury, has resumed individual training

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Heart condition

Injuries: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Dundee

Defender Lee Ashcroft has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and will undergo further scans to determine the extent of the injury. Here are the other absentees for the visitors:

Alex Jakubiak - Shoulder injury

Shaun Byrne - Knee injury

Jordan McGhee - Knee surgery, expected back in training in 10 days

Cillian Sheridan - Out for the season with ACL rupture

Injuries: Cillian Sheridan, Shaun Byrne, Alex Jakubiak, Jordan McGhee, Lee Ashcroft

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Dundee Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo; Kemar Roofe

Dundee Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Adam Legzdins; Jordan Marshall, Ryan Sweeney, Liam Fontaine, Cameron Kerr; Luke McCowan, Charlie Adam, Max Anderson, Paul McMullan; Paul McGowan; Danny Mullen

Rangers vs Dundee Prediction

Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league this campaign and are strong favorites here. Dundee have scored at least one goal in seven of their last eight games and are expected to put up a fight here.

Given the hosts' form, they should be able to eke out a narrow win but the odds of a clean sheet are low.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Dundee

