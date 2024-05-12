Rangers vs Dundee prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2023-24

Rangers will host Dundee at the Ibrox on Tuesday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league of late and look set to miss out on the league title to rivals Celtic.

They were beaten 2-1 by the Celts last time out, finding themselves a goal down before a first-half red card to John Lundstram all but scuppered their chances of a comeback on hostile ground.

Dundee have struggled for results in the Championship Round and look set to miss out on the European qualifiers. They were beaten 3-0 by Hearts in their last match and had good chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert as they fell to their third consecutive defeat against the Jambos.

Rangers vs Dundee Head-to-Head

There have been 257 meetings between Rangers and Dundee. The hosts have won 155 of those games while the visitors have won 51 times. There have been 51 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, ending goalless as the hosts recorded a 12th consecutive unbeaten outing in this fixture.

Rangers Form Guide in the Premiership: L-W-W-D-L

Dundee Form Guide in the Premiership: L-L-L-D-D

Rangers vs Dundee Team News

Rangers

The home side have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of the midweek clash including Rabbi Matondo, Danilo Pereira, Oscar Cortes, Abdallah Sima, Leon Balogun, Conor Goldson and Ryan Jack who are all injured. John Lundstram's red card against Celtic last time out has also ruled him out of Tuesday's game.

Injured: Rabbi Matondo, Danilo Pereira, Oscar Cortes, Abdallah Sima, Leon Balogun, Conor Goldson, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Lundstram

Dundee

Diego Pineda and Owen Beck are both set to miss out on the trip to Ibrox this weekend due to injuries. Joe Shaughnessy is dealing with a knee injury and will also sit this one out.

Injured: Diego Pineda, Owen Beck, Joe Shaughnessy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Dundee Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Butland; James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin; Dujon Sterling, Todd Cantwell, Fabio Silva; Cyriel Dessers

Dundee Predicted XI (3-5-2): John McCracken; Ryan Astley, Juan Portales, Aaron Donnelly; Jordan McGhee, Lyall Cameron, Malachi Boateng, Luke McCowan, Owen Dodgson; Amadou Bakayoko, Michael Mellon

Rangers vs Dundee Prediction

Rangers' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will aim to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Dundee are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 11 matches. They have won just one of their last seven away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Dundee