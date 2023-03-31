Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Rangers welcome Dundee United to the Ibrox for a matchday 30 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts claimed maximum points in a thrilling 4-2 comeback win over Motherwell before the international break. Kevin van Veen put Rangers ahead in the third minute, but James Tavernier levelled matters 20 minutes later. Second-half goals from Fashion Sakala, Todd Cantwell and Malik Tillman saw the capital side secure maximum points.

Dundee, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against St. Mirren in their previous outing, thanks to goals in either half from Steven Fletcher and Mark O'Hara.

The stalemate left the Terrors rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 22 points from 29 games. Rangers, meanwhile, remain in second spot with 73 points, nine points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 56 previous occasions, with Rangers leading 32 -12.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Rangers claim a routine 2-0 away win..

Rangers are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning ten games.

Dundee are on a ten-game winless streak in the league, losing seven times.

Five of Dundee's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Rangers have scored at least twice in nine of their last ten games across competitions.

Dundee have the worst defensive record in the league, shipping 54 goals in 29 games.

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

Rangers are playing catch-up to their arch-rivals in the title race but cannot afford to drop too many points in their quest to displace Celtic from the summit.

Dundee, by contrast, are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status. Their porous defence has been their bane, with 11 goals conceded in their last five games.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Rangers should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Rangers 4-1 Dundee United

Rangers vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes