Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Rangers and Dundee United will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership Championship group fixture on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 4-0 thrashing they handed to Aberdeen at the same venue over the weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hama Igamane, and Jefte scoring a goal each in the rout.
Dundee United, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to St. Mirren. Mikael Mandron and Jonah Ayunga scored in either half to help the visitors claim all three points.
The loss left the Tangerines in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 50 points from 36 games. Rangers are second on 71 points.
Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rangers have 51 wins from the last 83 head-to-head games. Dundee United were victorious 17 times, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Rangers claimed a 3-1 comeback away win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Rangers are unbeaten in the last nine head-to-head games (seven wins).
- Five of Dundee United's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Rangers' victory over Aberdeen ended their seven-game winless run across all competitions (four draws).
- Dundee United's last six league games have produced an average of 10.1 corner kicks.
Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction
Rangers have seen their season peter out over the last few years and are aiming to just finish the campaign on a high by winning all their remaining games. They got a much-needed victory last time out after a seven-game winless run in front of their fans - the longest in the club's history. Interim manager Barry Ferguson finally won a home game at the sixth time of asking, and the 47-year-old will be hoping to make it two on the bounce in the club's final home game of the season.
Dundee United, meanwhile, still have an outside shot at qualifying directly for Europe. They are just three points behind fourth-placed Aberdeen with two games to go.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Dundee United
Rangers vs Dundee United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rangers to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks