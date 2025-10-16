Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Rangers and Dundee United will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday eight clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.

The hosts were last in action a fortnight ago when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Falkirk before the international break. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Bojan Miovski's 41st-minute strike but Henry Cartwright stepped off the bench to equalize in the 73rd minute.

Dundee United, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Livingston. They went behind to Scott Pittman's 34th-minute strike while Krisztian Keresztes drew the game level three minutes into the second half.

The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered nine points from seven games. Rangers are eighth with eight points to their name.

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 54 wins from the last 86 head-to-head games. Dundee United were victorious 17 times, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Rangers claimed a 3-1 comeback home win.

Rangers have scored two goals or more in six of the last eight head-to-head games.

Four of Dundee United's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals.

Rangers have won just two of their last 10 games across competitions, losing five games in this run.

Rangers are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (eight wins).

Rangers have kept just one clean sheet in their last six competitive games.

Rangers vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Rangers have made a nightmarish start to the season, leading to the parting of ways with Russel Martin. The Gers are yet to announce a permanent replacement, with Kevin Muscat tipped to be the new man in the dugout after former manager Steven Gerrard reportedly pulled out of the race.

Dundee United know their hosts are there for the picking and this might be their best opportunity to claim a first head-to-head win in four years. Their games have been cagey affairs.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Dundee United

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

