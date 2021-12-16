Rangers vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers are set to play Dundee United at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Callum Davidson's St Johnstone in the league. Goals from Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent secured the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers.

Dundee United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to David Martindale's Livingston in the league. A second-half penalty from centre-back Ayo Obileye sealed the deal for Livingston.

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Rangers hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Scottish Premiership, with Dundee United beating Rangers 1-0. A second-half goal from left-back Jamie Robson ensured victory for Dundee United.

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

Dundee United form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-L-L-D-W

Rangers vs Dundee United Team News

Rangers

Rangers will be without Scottish midfielder Ryan Jack and former Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh. There are doubts over the availability of Jamaica international Kemar Roofe and Swedish centre-back Filip Helander. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe

Suspended: None

Dundee United

Meanwhile, Dundee United manager Tam Courts will be unable to call upon the services of young attacker Kai Fotheringham. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Liam Smith and striker Marc McNulty. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended.

Injured: Kai Fotheringham

Doubtful: Liam Smith, Marc McNulty

Suspended: Calum Butcher

Rangers vs Dundee United Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Juninho Bacuna, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Benjamin Siegrist, Kieran Freeman, Ryan Edwards, Charlie Mulgrew, Adrian Sporle, Ian Harkes, Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs, Ilmari Niskanen, Peter Pawlett, Louis George Appere

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

Rangers are currently top of the league, four points ahead of Celtic. They have won their last five league games, but it remains to be seen how Steven Gerrard's departure and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's arrival impacts Rangers in the long-term.

Dundee United, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have lost their last three league games. The likes of Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are talented players and their performacnes could prove to be crucial.

Rangers should win here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Dundee United

Edited by Abhinav Anand