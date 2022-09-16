Rangers vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Rangers will welcome Dundee United to Ibrox Stadium in their upcoming Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The hosts have lost three games in a row and have failed to score in these losses. In their previous league outing earlier this month, they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Old Firm rivals Celtic.

It was their first defeat of the season and in their subsequent two UEFA Champions League group stage games, they fell to 4-0 and 3-0 defeats to Ajax and Napoli respectively.

Dundee United are the only team in the Scottish Premiership without a win after six games, playing out a couple of draws and losing four games. They played out a goalless draw against Motherwell last time around.

SPFL @spfl A big weekend ahead!



@saintmirrenfc v



Who will be making an impact on Week ? A big weekend ahead! @CelticFC - Sunday - 12:00pm, live on @SkySports Who will be making an impact on Week 🏆 A big weekend ahead!📺 @saintmirrenfc v @CelticFC - Sunday - 12:00pm, live on @SkySports Who will be making an impact on Week 8⃣? ⚽️ https://t.co/dzbpybT7DI

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 191 times across all competitions. As expected, the home team have dominated the proceedings against their northern rivals. They have 107 wins to their name while the visitors have picked up 40 wins and 43 games have ended in draws.

The Gers are winless at home in league fixtures since 2011, though Dundee United picked up a 3-1 win in the Scottish FA Cup at Ibrox in 2014. Last season, Rangers picked up wins in both their meetings.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Dundee United form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Rangers vs Dundee United Team News

Rangers

Jon McLaughlin missed the Champions League tie against Napoli with an undisclosed injury and is a doubt for this game. Ianis Hagi, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, and Filip Helander remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh

Dundee United

Peter Pawlett is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury while Mark Birighitti has a hamstring injury and has been sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Injured: Peter Pawlett, Mark Birighitti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rangers vs Dundee United Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Rıdvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; John Lundstram, Steven Davis; Scott Wright, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Antonio Colak

Dundee United (4-3-3): Carljohan Eriksson; Aziz Behich, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith; Jamie McGrath, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes; Tony Watt, Steven Fletcher, Glenn Middleton

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

Rangers have struggled in their recent games, failing to score in their last three games across all competitions, suffering a defeat in each of those matches. Dundee United have the worst attacking and defensive record in the league.

They are expected to struggle in this game as Rangers have an impressive record at home and should be able to return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Dundee United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far