Rangers vs Dundee United: Preview, Prediction, Team News and more | SPFL 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leader Rangers are back in action on Saturday when they host Dundee United at Ibrox. Rangers are off to an impressive start in the league, unbeaten in the first six games, of which they have won five.

Steven Gerrard's side are yet to concede a goal in the league so far, and are currently six points ahead of their bitter rivals Celtic, having played two games more than them.

Former Liverpool player Ryan Kent has really settled in superbly for Rangers this season, and has already scored three goals in the league this season, a figure that no other player has surpassed.

Dundee United, on the other hand, have only picked 7 points from 6 games so far, but these are still early days, and the season is a marathon, not a sprint. Dundee United, though, will know that an away day at Ibrox would be a great way to start picking up points.

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

In their current form, Rangers have faced Dundee United 31 times, and have won 17 of those, having lost only 8 times.

In terms of the current form, Rangers are nigh on perfection after the opening six games. Defensively, they are as good as anyone in the continent, having not yet conceded a goal six games into the season.

Dundee United were thrashed 4-0 by Kilmarnock in their last game, and have won just two of their first six games.

Rangers Form Guide - W-W-D-W-W

Dundee United Form Guide - L-L-W-L-W

Rangers vs Dundee United Team News

Rangers

Rangers boss Gerrard has no new injury worries to deal with, when compared to their previous game, which they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier.

Jermain Defoe is expected to remain on the sidelines for this game, while Croatian defender Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Jermain Defoe, Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Dundee United

Head coach Micky Mellon has a couple of big injury worries, heading into this game. Striker Lawrence Shankland has an ankle problem, but is likely to miss out on the game against Rangers.

Midfielder Paul McMullan has played a small role in their last two games, after missing the first four games with a hernia.

Injured: Lawrence Shankland

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Dundee United Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Dundee United (4-5-1): Benjamin Siegrist; Lewis Neilson, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Jamie Robson; Luke Bolton, Ian Harkes, Calum Butcher, Peter Pawlett, Logan Chalmers; Nicky Clark

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

With no real concerns over unavailability or suspensions to their big players, Rangers come into this game as overwhelming favourites. Dundee United don't have a great attacking record, having scored just four times in six games. When you couple that with Rangers having not conceded a single goal yet, there is only one possible result that you can see.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Dundee United