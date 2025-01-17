Rangers vs Fraserburgh Predictions and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Rangers will host Fraserburgh at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon in the fourth round of the 2024-25 Scottish Cup campaign. The hosts will be confident of a blowout victory when they face opponents from the Scottish fifth division.

The Gers’ last cup appearance ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat by Celtic in last season's final thanks to a 90th-minute winner by Adam Idah and the hosts will be keen to get at least as far this season. Phillipe Clement's side are unbeaten in their last six matches and will be confident to continue that run this weekend.

Fraserburgh defeated Rothes and Turriff in the cup before picking up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Scottish League One side Annan in the last round. The visitors, who are currently in ninth place in the Highland League, will be making only their third-ever fourth-round appearance in the Scottish Cup this weekend after getting eliminated in the second round of last season's edition.

Rangers vs Fraserburgh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only ever meeting between these two teams took place at this same stage of the 2017-2018 Scottish Cup campaign. Rangers won 3-0 away at Fraserburgh.

The hosts are currently second in the Scottish Premiership and have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the division, with 44 goals scored and only 18 conceded in 23 league games so far.

The visitors had the third-best offensive record in the Scottish fifth division last season, scoring 59 goals in 25 matches.

Rangers have won the Scottish Cup an impressive 35 times, most recently in the 2021-22 season.

Rangers vs Fraserburgh Prediction

Rangers should cruise to an easy victory when they host extremely weaker opponents on Sunday. The hosts should not struggle to secure a win and will likely be looking to run riot against the visitors.

Fraserburgh will need a miracle to avoid defeat in normal time as they go into a cup mismatch this weekend. The visitors can only hope on the magic of the cup if they are to escape a blowout defeat.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Fraserburgh

Rangers vs Fraserburgh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts’ last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

