Rangers vs Greenock Morton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Rangers welcome Greenock Morton to the Ibrox for a second-round tie in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday (August 19).

The visitors finished runners-up in Group G, having garnered nine points from four games. They booked their spot at this stage as one of the three best runners-up. Rangers, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage as one of the four European participants in the Scottish league.

The Gers are coming off a 1-1 draw at Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier. Dereck Kutesa put the Swiss side ahead in the 22nd minute before James Tavernier levelled matters seven minutes into the second half to help secure a 3-2 aggregate win..

Greenock, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship last weekend. They recovered from a two-goal lead, but Callum Smith netted a 76th-minute winner to ensure that Josh Mullins' injury time penalty miss was not consequential.

Rangers vs Greenock Morton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have five wins and one draw from their last six games against Greenock.

Their most recent meeting in February 2017 saw Rangers claim a 2-1 comeback home win in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers have scored at least twice in four of their last five meetings with Greenock.

Greenock's six games across competitions this term have produced at least three goals.

Rangers are unbeaten in 18 home games across competitions, winning 16.

Rangers vs Greenock Morton Prediction

Rangers have started their league campaign shakily but will be expected to easily scale through to the next round of the League Cup.

The capital side are heavy favourites to progress, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Expect Rangers to claim a comfortable win and also a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Greenock

Rangers vs Greenock Morton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

Tip 5 - Over 2.5 goals