Rangers vs Hamburger Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

Rangers will host Hamburger at Ibrox on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side had a largely solid campaign last season but their sluggish start prompted the dismissal of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst back in November last year and the subsequent appointment of Michael Beale to steady the ship. They finished second in the Scottish Premiership with 92 points from 38 games.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle in their opening pre-season outing and will be targeting victory this time around.

Hamburger also had a strong campaign last season, enjoying a strong finish to the regular season to secure a promotion playoff spot. They then faced Stuttgart in a two-legged playoff tie, losing 6-1 on aggregate to the Bundesliga outfit. They will once again play in the second tier next season.

The visitors will play their fourth and final preseason game this weekend before they kick off their league campaign against Schalke next week. Hamburger will be looking to wrap things up on a positive note.

Rangers vs Hamburger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between Rangers and Hamburger. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a mid-season friendly in 2011, with the visitors winning 2-1.

The hosts' last meeting against German opposition came back in December last year when they faced Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly clash which they won 3-0.

The visitors have had 14 meetings against Scottish opposition in European competitions, winning eight of those games, drawing twice and losing the other four.

Hamburg are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Rangers were one of two teams in the Scottish top-flight last season to go undefeated on home turf.

Die Rothosen picked up 30 points on the road in the league last season, the highest in the German second tier.

Rangers vs Hamburger Prediction

Rangers' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They performed well on home turf last season and will hope they can maximize their home advantage on Saturday.

Hamburg have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hamburger

Rangers vs Hamburger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)