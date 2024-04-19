Rangers vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Rangers will host Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday in the semifinals of the 2023-24 Scottish Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult run of results in the Scottish Premiership of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this weekend. They beat nine-man Hibernian 2-0 in the previous round of the competition last month, with John Lundstram scoring the opener midway through the first half before Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Fabio Silva wrapped up the win late in the game.

Rangers were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing 1-0 to rivals Celtic and will be targeting victory this time around as they continue their hunt for a 35th Scottish Cup title.

Hearts, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of results and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup on Sunday. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory over second-tier Greenock Morton in the quarterfinals of the tournament, with Kenneth Vargas getting on the scoresheet for a third consecutive cup tie.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 345th meeting between Rangers and Hearts. The hosts have won 210 of those games while the visitors have won 71 times. There have been 63 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 13.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the Scottish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Hearts are the third-highest-scoring side in the Premiership this season with a goal tally of 46.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak here.

Hearts are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have however endured a difficult run of results in this fixture of late and could see defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matchups)