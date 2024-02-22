Rangers vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday (February 24) in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment as they continue their push for a return to the pinnacle of Scottish football. They beat St. Johnstone 3-0 in their last game. Mohammed Diomande opened the scoring in the first half before captain James Tavernier netted a brace from the spot late on.

Rangers are atop the Premiership with 64 points from 26 games. They are two points above rivals Celtic in second place.

Hearts, meanwhoile, are also enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and remain in the hunt for continental football. They beat Motherwell 2-0 last time out, with Lawrence Shankland and substitute Kenneth Vargas getting on the scoresheet in the second half. Hearts are third in the league table with 51 points.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 343 meetings between Rangers and Hearts, who trail 209-71.

Rangers have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeten in 12.

Hearts are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Hearts are the only side in the top- light this season yet to draw on the road.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the Premiership this season, with 13 goals.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers are on a nine-game winning streak and have lost just once since October. They have won their last nine games at Ibrox and are the favourites.

Meanwhile, Hearts have won their last eight games and are unbeaten in 12. They have won all but one of their last 10 games on the road but could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)