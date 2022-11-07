Rangers vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Rangers will welcome Hearts to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchday 15 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to St. Johnstone on Sunday. James Brown and Nicholas Clark scored in either half to give the Saints a two-goal lead while James Tavernier halved the deficit in the 74th minute.

The defeat saw the Gers fall further behind their arch-rivals Celtic in the title race. They remain in second spot in the table but are now seven points behind the Bhoys.

Hearts claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over Motherwell on Sunday despite playing for almost an hour with 10 men. Andy Haliday scored a brace to give the hosts a two-goal lead but Louis Moult and Blair Spittal scored to level matters for the Steelmen.

Lawrence Shankland scored the match-winner from the spot in the 89th minute. The win helped Hearts climb to fourth spot in the table with 20 points to their name from 13 matches.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 49 wins from their last 74 matches against Hearts.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Rangers claimed a comfortable 4-0 away victory.

Rangers have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Five of Hearts' last six away matches in all competitions have produced three or more goals, with both teams scoring in four games.

Eleven of Rangers' last 13 matches in all competitions have produced three or more goals.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers' recent underwhelming displays have seen them eliminated from European football this season and also concede too much ground to Celtic in the title race. Pressure is increasing on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and he will charge his wards to get back to winning ways.

Hearts have been on a roll in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of ending their six-game winless run against Rangers.

However, we are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score in both halves

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes