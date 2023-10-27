Rangers vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023 

Rangers will host Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign so far this season and continue to push for a return to the pinnacle of Scottish football. They thrashed Hibernian 4-0 in their last league game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima, who netted a brace.

Rangers sit second in the league table with 18 points from nine games. They are seven points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the pile and will be desperate to reduce that gap this weekend.

Hearts, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing European football at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 4-1 by Celtic last time out in the league, sitting three goals down before team captain Lawrence Shankland scored a consolation goal from outside the area.

The visitors sit fourth in the table, with 11 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 340 meetings between Rangers and Hearts. The home side have won 206 of those games while the visitors have won 71 times. There have been 63 draws between the two teams.

The home side are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Rangers have the second-best offensive record in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 17.

Hearts have conceded nine goals in the Premiership this season. Only Celtic (6) and weekend opponents (5) have conceded fewer.

Two of the Gers' three league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers are on a three-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all three outings. They have won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Hearts, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have lost two of their last three away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)