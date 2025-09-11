Rangers vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Rangers and Hearts will trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership matchday five clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Ibrox Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against arch-rivals Celtic before the international break in the Old Firm derby a fortnight ago.
Hearts, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over Livingston. They went into the break behind to Lewis Smith's 26th-minute strike but Claudio Braga equalized two minutes into the second half. Alexandros Kyziridis scored the match-winner in injury time.
The win saw the Edinburgh outfit remain in second spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from four games. Rangers are seventh with just four points from as many games.
Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rangers have 79 wins from the last 112 head-to-head games. Hearts were victorious 15 times while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Rangers claimed a 3-1 away win.
- Rangers are unbeaten in the last 18 head-to-head games, winning 13 games in this sequence.
- Hearts' last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Rangers have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses).
- Four of Rangers' last six games have produced three goals or more.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
Rangers vs Hearts Prediction
Rangers have made a poor start to the season, culminating in their ouster from the UEFA Champions League in the playoff stage to Club Brugge. The second leg saw the Gers thrashed 6-0 in Belgium and manager Russell Martin finds himself under immense pressure.
Hearts, by contrast, have been impressive in their start to the campaign and find themselves as the only challengers to Celtic. They are level on points at the summit of the standings with the defending champions.
Rangers are winless in their last four games and a failure to win here could put the nail in Martin's coffin. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts
Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rangers to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals