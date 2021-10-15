Rangers vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers will host Hearts at Ibrox Stadium in a matchday nine fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 victory over Hibernian at the same ground before the international break. Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos scored second-half goals to complete the comeback victory.

Hearts secured a routine 2-0 home win over Motherwell. Liam Boyce got the hosts on their way with a fifth-minute opener before missing a penalty in the second half.

This will be a direct top-of-the-table clash in the capital on Saturday. The hosts currently lead the way at the summit with 19 points garnered from eight matches. Hearts are directly below them in second place.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head

Rangers have had 50 wins from their last 73 matches against Hearts. The two sides played out a draw on 11 occasions while the visitors have 12 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinal of the 2019-20 Scottish League Cup when Hearts secured a memorable 1-0 victory to progress to the last four.

The Jam Tarts have impressed following their return to the top-flight. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run and have won five of their eight league games so far.

Rangers are still on course in their quest to retain their league crown, although their form on the continent has left a lot to be desired.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Hearts form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Rangers vs Hearts Team News

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issues), Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries. Ryan Jack is back in training but might not be fit in time for the visit of Hearts.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Heart issue: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

Hearts

Jamie Brandon (ACL) and Cammy Logan have both been sidelined with injury concerns. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Jamie Brandon, Cammy Logan

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Hearts Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Hearts Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon (GK); Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Taylor Moore; Alexander Cochrane, Cameron Devlin, Beni Baningime, Michael Smith; Benjamin Woodburn, Liam Boyce, Barrie McKay

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers' strong home form means the odds are in their favor to win the game. However, Hearts have already shown their intent this campaign with an early-season victory over Celtic.

The visitors are likely to take the game to Steven Gerrard's men and this promises to be an exciting, end-to-end encounter. We are backing Rangers to triumph in a keenly contested game.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts

Edited by Peter P