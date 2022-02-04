Rangers vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers host Hearts at the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Rangers are currently 2nd in the league, one point behind leaders Celtic. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have faltered of late, only managing to win two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts are currently 3rd in the table, 13 points behind their opponents. Robbie Neilson's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Hibernian last time out. They will look to close the gap on Rangers with a win on Sunday.

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for an exciting contest.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Rangers came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Early goals from Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Rangers Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Hearts Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Rangers vs Hearts Team News

Halkett will be a huge miss for Hearts

Rangers

Rangers will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos from international duty, while Aaron Ramsey is also in line for his first appearance for the club. Meanwhile, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are both still out injured.

Injured: Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hearts

Hearts have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Hibernian last time out. Craig Halkett and Michael Smith are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Craig Halkett, Michael Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Hearts Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Ryan Kent, Amad Diallo, Alfredo Morelos

Hearts Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Craig Gordon; Stephen Kingsley, Toby Sibbick, Taylor Moore; Andrew Halliday, Beni Baningime, Cameron Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson; Barrie McCay; Liam Boyce, Ellis Simms

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Despite both sides being in similar form, Rangers should have enough quality in their side to come away with all three points.

We predict a tight game, with Rangers coming out on top.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts

Edited by Adit Jaganathan