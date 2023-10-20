Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Rangers host Hibernian at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, looking to remain hot on the coattails of leaders Celtic.

With 15 points from eight games, the Teddy Bears are currently second in the league table, seven points behind the Hoops.

Following a strong run last season, Rangers have picked up from where they left off, winning five games, including three in their last four.

The Glasgow outfit went into the international break on the back of a 3-0 defeat of St. Mirren on the road, with James Tavernier netting a brace and Abdallah Sima scoring once.

Now, Philippe Clement's side will look to continue in the same vein on their return from the international break.

On the other hand, Hibernian have won only twice from their opening eight games of the top-flight campaign and with nine points in the bag, languish in seventh position.

The Cabbage began their season with three consecutive losses, before picking up their first victory of the season with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. Following a draw, they beat St. Johnstone for their second win, and have drawn twice more since then.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 87 previous clashes between the sides, with Rangers winning 57 times over Hibernian and losing on 16 occasions.

Rangers have won each of their last three clashes with Hibernian.

Hibernian last beat Rangers in November 2021, a run that stretches to six games.

Rangers have won five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Rangers star Abdallah Sima has scored in their last four games in all competitions.

After losing three games in a row, Hibernian have gone the next six without a defeat.

Hibernian have drawn three of their last five games.

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Rangers have been far more consistent in comparison to Hibernian, who have blown hot and cold in the first two months of their campaign but have managed to add some normalcy into their game lately. The Cabbage are the overwhelming underdogs and could lose once again.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Hibernian

Rangers vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes