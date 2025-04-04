Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Rangers lock horns with Hibernian on Saturday in the 32nd round of games in the First Phase of the Scottish Premiership. The two sides are in the top-three of the standings.

Barry Ferguson's Rangers are fresh off a 4-3 win at Dundee United last weekend, having won 3-2 at leaders Celtic just before the March international break. After Dundee burst into a two-goal lead, the visitors hit back through a Joe Shaughnessy own goal on the cusp of half-time.

Scott Tiffoney restored Dundee's two-goal lead just past the hour-mark, but Rangers scored thrice in the final 15 minutes to take the seven-goal thriller. With the win, the Gers remain second in the standings, with 65 points from 31 games, winning 20, trailing the runaway leaders by 13 points.

Meanwhile, David Gray's Hibernian are coming off a 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock in their previous outing. Junior Hoilett and Martin Boyle put the hosts two goals to the good inside 29 minutes before a Kieron Bowie penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time proved to be the coup de la grace.

With the win, the Hibees are third in the standings, 18 points off second-placed Rangers, with 47 points, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Rangers-Hibernian Scottish Premiership clash at the Ibrox:

Rangers vs Hibernian head-to-head stats and key numbers

Rangers are unbeaten in 24 league meetings with Hibernian, winning 17, since losing 2-1 in February 2018.

Hibernian have lost their last 11 league visits to the Ibrox since a 1-1 draw in December 2018.

Rangers have lost their last four home games, a first in their illustrious history, including one on penalties.

Hibernian have won two of their last five road outings across competitions, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Rangers: W-W-L-W-L; Hibernian: W-D-L-W-W

Rangers vs Hibernian prediction

Both sides have had impressive campaigns as they get ready for the second phase of the league season.

Despite their indifferent recent home form, Rangers have a commanding record against Hibernian, who are unbeaten in 15 league games. The hosts, though, will look to avoid conceding at least two goals in six consecutive league outings for the first time since 1894.

Nevertheless, considering their dominant head-to-head record over Hibernian, expect the Gers to coast to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Hibernian

Rangers vs Hibernian betting tips

Tip-1: Rangers to win

Tip-2: Rangers to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in nine games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Rangers have scored 28 times in their last 10 league meetings with Hibernian.)

