Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2022

Scottish Premiership action returns this week as Rangers will entertain Hibernian at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

Rangers are in second place in the league table with 33 points from 15 games. They are undefeated in their last two league games and in their last game before the international break, they played out a 1-1 draw against St. Mirren.

They played a friendly game against Bayer Leverkusen last week, with goals from Scott Arfield and Malik Tillman helping them to a 3-0 win.

Hibernian have endured a relatively poor start to their league campaign and have lost three games in a row. They played a couple of friendlies in the international break and in their previous outing, defeated Raith Rovers 1-0.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 315 times across all competitions. As expected, Rangers have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 187 wins to their name. The visitors have picked up 58 games while 70 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 16 league games against Hibernian. They met at Easter Road in August, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Rangers have won nine of their last 10 home matches in the Scottish Premiership while Hibernian have suffered defeats in six of their last seven games.

Rangers have won seven of their last eight home matches against Hibernian in all competitions.

No team have played more draws (3) than Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers have the second-best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 34 goals while conceding 14 goals in the 15 games this season.

Both teams have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six league games across all competitions.

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

The Gers have a solid record against the visitors and are the favorites at home. They looked sharp in their friendly game against Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in new manager Michael Beale's first official game.

Hibernian have suffered defeats in their last four away games, scoring just two goals in that period, and might struggle here. They have not been able to defeat the Glasgow giants in a league game since 2018 and we are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Rangers vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: James Tavernier to score or assist anytime - Yes

