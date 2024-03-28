Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Rangers will host Hibernian at the Ibrox on Saturday (March 30) in the Premiership.

The hosts' title ambitions took a hit following a shock 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell. They conceded in either half after squandering multiple chances to take the lead. Rangers are second with 70 points from 29 games. They are one point behind rivals Celtic at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with a win.

Hibernian, meanwhile, beat Livingston 3-0 at home in their last game. Three different players got on the scoresheet in the first half to hand the Hibs all three points. Hibernian are sixth in the Premiership with 38 points.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 348 meetings, Rangers lead Hibernian 207-65.

Rangers have won their last six games in the fixture and are unbeaten in nine.

Hibernian are without a clean sheet in last 21 games in the fixture since 2018.

Rangers (16) have the best defensive record in the league.

Only three of the Hibs' nine league wins have come on the road.

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Rangers have won one of their last four games after winning 11 on the trot. They have lost their last two games at the Ibrox.

Hibernian, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, losing one of their last eight games. They are, however, without a league win on the road in 2024 and could see defeat this weekend at the Ibrox.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hibernian

Rangers vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)