Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Rangers will host Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Scottish League Cup campaign. Both sides will fancy their chances of getting a result to advance into the final four of the domestic cup and stand a chance of claiming silverware.

Rangers’ comfortable 4-2 win over Scottish League One side Alloa in the last round in August marked the sides’ last competitive win and will leave the hosts desperate to return to winning ways this weekend. Russell Martin's side have struggled this season, with only one win in their last 11 games and no win in the opening five games of the Scottish top flight, but will remain optimistic when they return to cup action on Saturday.

Hibernian, on the other hand, are sitting in third place in the league despite having played a game fewer than their weekend opponents. The visitors picked up a deserved 2-0 win over Livingston in the second round of the League Cup and will be hopeful to repeat such a performance against the struggling record title holders.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 353 previous occasions going into this weekend's matchup. Rangers have won 209 of those meetings, 78 have ended in draws, while Hibernian have won the remaining 66.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 27 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won just one of their last 10 meetings with Rangers, but have managed to score 10 goals across those games.

Rangers have won the League Cup a record 28 times, most recently in the 2023-24 season, while Hibernian have won it three times, most recently in the 2006-07 season.

Hibernian have the joint-third-best offensive record in the Scottish Premiership with eight goals scored across the opening four games, while Rangers have the joint-second-worst offensive record in the division with only three goals scored across five games.

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

The Gers are favorites going into the weekend, but will need to make major improvements to overcome their recent struggles and get a result.

Hibs will fancy their chances of coming out on top against a struggling side, but will need to be at their best to get a positive result against the Scottish giants.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Rangers vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors’ last seven games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More