Rangers vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2021-22

Rangers and Hibernian will trade tackles in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their 2-0 victory over Livingston in the quarterfinals. Hibernian saw off Dundee United with a 3-1 away victory.

Rangers come into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership before the international break.

Hibernian Football Club @HibernianFC



Jack Ross will be speaking to the media via Zoom call shortly ahead of our A fresh look for the press conference room at HTC 🎨Jack Ross will be speaking to the media via Zoom call shortly ahead of our #PremierSportsCup Semi-Final on Sunday 💻⚽️ A fresh look for the press conference room at HTC 🎨Jack Ross will be speaking to the media via Zoom call shortly ahead of our #PremierSportsCup Semi-Final on Sunday 💻⚽️ https://t.co/qkyBdzgkpO

Hibernian fell to a 3-1 defeat to Celtic on home turf, with all four goals in the game coming in a thrilling first half.

A place in the Scottish League Cup final against either Celtic or St. Johnstone on Sunday awaits the winner of this tie.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

Rangers have 50 wins from their last 80 games against Hibernian. The visitors were victorious on 16 occasions while 14 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October when second-half goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos helped Rangers complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

The hosts are currently on a eight-game unbeaten run, winning five matches in this sequence. Hibernian have lost their last four matches on the bounce.

Rangers form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Hibernian form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Rangers vs Hibernian Team News

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh and Filip Helander are still ruled out with heart and knee issues respectively. Kemar Roofe was injured while on international duty with Jamaica and will play no part in the game. Ryan Jack has recovered from his calf injury and should be back in contention for selection.

Rangers were rocked by the departure of former manager Steven Gerrard, who was appointed Premier League club Aston Villa's new coach during the international break. Former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been named the club's new permanent manager, having represented them as a player between 1998 and 2001.

Injury: Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

Hibernian

Daniel MacKay (ankle) and Melker Hallberg (knee) have been ruled out through injuries. Christian Doidge, Kyle Magennis and Sean Mackie have returned to training after their injuries. The game, however, might be too soon for the trio.

Injuries: Daniel MacKay, Melker Hallberg

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Kyle Magennis, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie

Rangers vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn; Jamie Murphy, Joe Newell, Alex Gogic, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Martin Boyle; Kevin Nisbet

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Hibernian come into the game having lost each of their last four matches and this does not offer much confidence that they could spring an upset against Rangers.

The capital side are heavily fancied to make it to the final and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hibernian

Edited by Shardul Sant