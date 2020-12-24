Rangers vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers host Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

Hibs were the last side to take points off Rangers in the SPL, when they drew 2-2 in Edinburgh in September.

Steven Gerrard's side have 53 points from 19 games in the SPL, and are 16 points ahead of Celtic, who still have three games in hand.

On Wednesday night, Rangers strolled to a 3-0 away win against St. Johnstone, thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara and Ianis Hagi.

Steven Gerrard on Ianis Hagi.



Read full match reaction from the manager

Hibernian are third in the SPL, but are 17 points behind Rangers, having played the same number of games.

In their last game, Hibs managed to beat St. Mirren 1-0 at home. An early goal from Kevin Nisbet settled matters in a game that saw both teams finish with just 10 players on the pitch.

Nisbet's first half strike gives us our tenth league win of the season.



Sponsored by @footydotcom_.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 46 of the last 76 games that they have played against Hibernian, losing only 16 times in that period. They have drawn 14 matches.

Rangers form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Hibernian form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Rangers vs Hibernian team news

Ryan Jack still hasn't shrugged off a muscle problem, while Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee.

Leon Balogun has recovered from a head injury, and was on the bench in the last game against St. Johnstone. He could make a start in this game, ahead of Filip Helander.

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson are suspended, as they serve the last game of their suspension after they were sanctioned for breaching COVID protocols earlier this season.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack

Suspended: Jordan Jones, George Edmundson

Hibernian manager Jack Ross is hopeful that his first-choice goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will be fit to face Rangers on Boxing Day.

Marciano had to be substituted with a hamstring problem in the second half of their 1-0 win over St Mirren at Easter Road.

"We’ll see how he recovers over the next day or so. I don’t think it’s anything too serious but we’ll not take any chances on Boxing Day, should it be the same," the Hibs boss told Edinburgh Live.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ofir Marciano

Suspended: Christian Doidge

Rangers vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dillon Barnes; Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson; Martin Boyle, Joe Newell, Mellker Halberg, Kyle Magennis; Kevin Nisbet, Jamie Gullan

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Despite Hibernian already taking points off Rangers this season, we are predicting that they will not repeat that feat at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Hibernian