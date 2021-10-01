Rangers vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers will welcome Hibernian to Ibrox Park for a matchday eight fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's men suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday in a highly tempestious game.

Much of the focus was on Glen Kamara's racism issues with Slavia Prague last season, which spilled over and saw him get booed before being sent off. The defeat left Rangers at the bottom of the table in Group A.

Hibernian secured a 1-0 victory over St. Johnstone on home turf last weekend. Martin Boyle scored the match-winner in the 61st minute.

That victory saw the 'Hibs' maintain their second position in the table, having garnered 15 points from seven games. They are just one point behind table-toppers and defending champions Rangers ahead of this top-of-the-table clash.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

Rangers have 49 victories from their last 79 matches against Hibernians. The two sides played out a draw on 14 occasions while the visitors have 16 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April, when goals from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent helped Rangers secure a 2-1 home victory.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Hibernian form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Rangers vs Hibernian Team News

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issues), Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries. Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are doubts with knocks.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Doubtful: Connor Goldson, Juninho Bacuna

Heart issue: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

Hibernian

Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Christian Doidge (achilles tendon), Sean Mackie (foot) and Melker Hallberg (knee) are all unavailable for selection. Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig are doubts after they were taken off in the last match due to injury.

Injuries: Jamie Murphy, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie, Melker Hallberg

Doubtful: Kyle Magennis, Josh Doig

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Dong, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn; Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell; Martin Boyle, Scott Allan, Chris Cadden; Kevin Nisbet

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Hibernian have been the surprise team of the season so far and their impressive form means the hosts will not take their threat lightly.

However, Rangers will be raring to get back to winning ways following their continental disappointment and a league game in front of their fans represents the perfect opportunity. The defending champions are a different proposition at Ibrox Park but they will have their work cut out against a Hibernain side that can take advantage of any opportunity afforded them.

Nevertheless, we are backing the home side to triumph in a fairly comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Hibernian

