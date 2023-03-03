Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to the Ibrox for a matchday 28 Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Celtic in the League Cup final. Kyogo Furuhashi scored a brace to give Celtic a two-goal lead. Alfredo Morelos halved the deficit for the Gers in the 64th minute, but it was not enough to help them complete their comeback.

Rangers now turn their attention to the league, where they occupy second spot, having garnered 64 points from 26 games. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are second from bottom with 24 points to show for their efforts after 27 outings.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC Check out our exclusive in-depth interview with Ianis Hagi following his return from injury in Saturday's Matchday Programme.



Available at Ibrox or order online

The visitors are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Motherwell. Goals in either half from Scott Robinson and Callum Slattery forced a share of the spoils.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 65 previous occasions, with Rangers leading 48-8.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Rangers win 3-2 away.

Rangers' defeat to Celtic snapped their 16-game unbeaten run, including a nine-game winning streak.

The hosts have won their last five meetings with Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 14 away games across competitions.

Rangers' last five games have produced at least three goals.

Rangers form guide: L-W-W-W-W; Kilmarnock form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Rangers will be gutted at losing a cup final to their biggest rivals but will have to dust themselves off and bounce back and keep their slim title hopes alive.

They sit nine points behind leaders Celtic in the title race and cannot afford too many slip-ups if they are to pip their city rivals to the league crown.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



Michael Beale has stressed the importance of his side showing a 'strong response' as Rangers return to league action at home to Kilmarnock this weekend.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have a relegation battle to navigate, and an unlikely win in the capital could kickstart their quest to avoid the drop. However, there's a huge gulf in quality between the two sides, so Rangers should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

Tip 5 - Rangers to score over 2.5 goals

