Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Rangers will be looking to move level with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they play host to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Derek McInnes’ men have failed to win their last 10 visits to the Ibrox Stadium since March 2018 and will head into the weekend looking to end this six-year run.

Rangers ensured they remain within touching distance of league leaders Celtic as they picked up a 2-1 victory over St. Mirren last Sunday.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 21, a result which has set up a mouth-watering final with rivals Celtic on May 25.

With 78 points from 34 matches, Rangers are currently second in the Championship round of the Premiership table, three points behind first-placed Celtic.

Kilmarnock, on the other hand, were denied a third win on the bounce last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Hearts on home turf.

With that result, McInnes’ side have gone five consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss at Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup on March 9.

With 52 points from 34 matches, Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the league table, nine points above fifth-placed St. Mirren in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 74 meetings between the sides, Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kilmarnock have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against McInnes’ men, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2018.

Kilmarnock have managed just one win in their last seven away matches across all competitions while losing twice and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Rangers currently boast the division’s best home record, having picked up 40 points from their 17 matches so far.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Rangers know they must avoid any slip-ups in their final four games of the season if they are to leapfrog rivals Celtic to the Championship title.

Rangers boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have so scored in four of their last five encounters)