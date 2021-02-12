Rangers vs Kilmarnock prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Title-chasing Rangers will look to get back to winning ways when they host Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premier League clash at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers dropped points against bottom team Hamilton Academical last week, with a rare defensive blip late in the game.

They were barely at their best, but a Brian Easton own-goal gave them the lead in the 80th minute. However, they could not hold on, as Ross Callachan struck in the 94th minute to give the Accies a much-needed point.

Steven Gerrard's men are currently 18 points ahead of Celtic, having played a game more than their Glasgow rivals. Assuming Celtic win all their games, Rangers need 16 more points, from the 10 remaining games to be crowned champions of Scotland.

With European action also resuming next week, it will be interesting to see how Gerrard uses his squad, with injuries and fitness concerns set to play a part.

Kilmarnock are currently 10th and in awful form. They have lost their last six league games and now face a daunting task in the form of a visit to Ibrox.

They lost 1-0 to Motherwell in their last league game, with Allan Campbell scoring the game's only goal in the 71st minute.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 47 of the last 67 matches they have played against Kilmarnock, losing only nine times in that period.

In the last game between these two teams in early November, a James Tavernier penalty was enough to give Rangers a 1-0 victory.

Rangers form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Kilmarnock form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Team News

Rangers

Scott Arfield is a doubt, with his recovery from an injury suffered on Boxing Day still ongoing.

Alfredo Morelos is serving the third match of his three-game ban, while Kemar Roofe has also been suspended for "serious foul play".

Injured: Nikola Katic

Doubtful: Scott Arfield

Suspended: Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Kilmarnock

There are no known concerns regarding injuries or suspensions for Kilmarnock at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Predicted XIs

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Ianis Hagi

Kilmarnock predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Rogers; Brandon Haunstrup, Clevid Dikamona, Zeno Rossi, Aaron McGowan; Rory McKenzie, Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola, Mitchell Pinnock; George Oakley, Nicke Kabamba

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Kilmarnock are in terrible form at the moment, and they are likely to struggle against the best team in the country.

We are predicting an easy Rangers win in this game.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock