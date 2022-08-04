Rangers vs Kilmarnock prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Rangers will entertain Kilmarnock on Saturday at the Ibrox in their first home game of the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts got their season off to a winning start, beating Livingston 2-1. However, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Dundee United last week. They were in action in the Scottish League Cup last month, booking their place in the knockouts after finishing second in Group B.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, crossing paths 233 times across competitions, with their first recorded meeting dating back to 1899.

The Gers have been the dominant side with 159 wins against their southern rivals, who have 33 wins, while the spoils have been shared 41 times.

They last met in the 2020-21 campaign, as Kilmarnock were in the second tier last season. Rangers secured a league double that season, with 1-0 wins both home and away.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W.

Kilmarnock form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Team News

Rangers

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander are long-term absentees, while John Souttar and Ryan Kent, who picked up knocks against Livingston, remain doubtful.

Kemar Roofe is also struggling with match fitness and will likely sit this one out. Alfredo Morelos might be able to recover in time for the game but might not be risked as coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst would like to keep him in shape ahead of the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar, Ryan Kent.

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Kilmarnock

Killie will not be able to count on the services of Zach Hemming, who's out with a groin injury. Scott Robinson is struggling with recurring injuries, while Blair Alston should start from the bench. Chris Stokes faces a late fitness test before making the trip to Glasgow.

Injured: Zach Hemming, Scott Robinson.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Chris Stokes.

Unavailable: None.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); James Sands, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Antonio Colak, Rabbi Matondo.

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): Sam Walker (GK); Joe Wright, Ash Taylor, Lewis Mayo; Ryan Alebiosu, Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Kerr McInroy, Liam Polworth; Oli Shaw, Kyle Lafferty.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction

The hosts will likely prioritise their upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifying fixture over this tie and might choose to rest their key players. Nevertheless, Rangers have a solid record at home against Kilmarnock and should face no problems in securing a win.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Kilmarnock.

