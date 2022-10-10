Rangers vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2022

Rangers will entertain Liverpool at the Ibrox Stadium on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

This will be the second meeting between the two teams in a week after locking horns last week at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah scored either side of the break help the Reds to a 2-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp's men, though, were unable to continue the momentum in their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, as they lost 3-2. The defeat has left them a lowly tenth in the league standings.

Rangers, meanwhile, have struggled in the Champions League this season, losing all three games. They have 24 goals in nine Scottish Premiership games but none in the European competition.

After a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last week, they resumed their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 4-0 home win over St. Mirren on Saturday. Another defeat to the Reds will virtually knock Rangers out of contention for the knockouts.

Liverpool (6) are second in Group A, behind leaders Napoli (9), while Rangers are rock bottom with zero points.

Rangers vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Liverpool kickstarted the rivalry with a home win, and Rangers will look to return the favour.

Rangers are one of the two teams alongside Copenhagen who are yet to score in this season's Champions League.

Only Viktoria Plzen (12) have conceded more goals than Rangers (9) in the competition.

Rangers have just three wins in their last 29 Champions League games.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 16 games in the competition.

Rangers vs Liverpool Prediction

The Gers have failed to leave a mark in the Champions League but should not be underestimated at home.

They have lost just once at home this season, with that loss coming against Napoli in the Champions League in September. It's the only home game this season where Giovanni van Bronkhorst's men failed to score.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz will require scans on the respective injuries they sustained at Arsenal on Sunday. Jürgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz will require scans on the respective injuries they sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have struggled on their travels this term, having not won away. In their last game, they lost a five-goal thriller at Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz suffered injuries in that loss and will not travel to Scotland for this game.

The Reds will face Manchester City just three days after this game so they might start some key players from the bench. Nonetheless, they should overcome the struggling hosts, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Liverpool

Rangers vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Poll : 0 votes