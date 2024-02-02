Rangers vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024 

Rangers host Livingston at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, looking to win for the fourth time in a row.

Since a 2-1 loss to Celtic at the end of December 2023, Rangers bounced back spectacularly to down Kilmarnock, Hibernian and St. Mirren in succession.

Nonetheless, with 52 points in the bag from 22 games, the Light Blues are five adrift of holders Celtic, but with a game in hand, as the title race remains on a knife's edge.

By contrast, Livingston are languishing at the bottom of the division with just two wins and 13 points in the bag from 23 games. Both their wins came within the opening eight games of the season. Since then, the Lions are without a victory, a run that currently stands at 15 games.

During this run, David Martindale's side lost a staggering 12 times, drawing thrice, including a 2-2 draw with Ross County in their most recent outing. Simon Murray's goals were twice canceled out in the game as Livingston secured a draw late on.

Rangers vs Livingston Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides, with Rangers winning on 34 occasions, and losing to Livingston just thrice.

Rangers are on a four-game winning run in the fixture, keeping a clean sheet in all four of them, while remaining unbeaten in their last 21.

Livingston's last win over Rangers came in September 2018.

Rangers have won their last two home games to Livingston with a score of 4-0.

Rangers have won their last four games in all competitions

Livingston are currently on the longest winless run in the Scottish Premiership right now, going their last 15 league matches without a victory.

Rangers star Cyriel Dessers has scored in their last three games in a row: vs Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and vs Hibernian and St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers are the in-form team and boast a ridiculously good record in this fixture too. Livingston are like a lamb in a slaughterhouse here, waiting to get butchered by the Glasgow juggernaut.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Livingston

Rangers vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No