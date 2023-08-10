Rangers vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2023 

Rangers welcome Livingston to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchday two fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Servette in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie in midweek. All three goals were scored in the first half. Cyriel Dessiers and James Tavernier scored for the Glasgow outfit, while Chris Bedia halved the deficit for the Swiss side.

Livingston kicked off their new campaign with a goalless draw at home against Aberdeen. Rangers, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock. Bradley Lyons' 65th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Capital side in 10th spot in the table. Livingston sit in seventh spot.

Rangers vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Rangers have 31 wins to their name, Livingston were victorious on three occasions, while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Rangers are unbeaten in the last 17 head-to-head games, winning 15 games in this sequence.

Four of Livingston's five competitive games this season have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of the last six head-to-head games at Ibrox have produced less than three goals.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 17 home games in all competitions, winning 15 games in this run.

Six of the last nine head-to-head games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers' league quest got off to a less-than-ideal start in their defeat to Kilmarnock. They were also below par in victory over Servette on the continent.

However, the Gers have been ultra dominant in games against Livingston and more of the same will be expected by a demanding Ibrox crowd. However, things might not be so straightforward, with the Livi having left with a point on their last visit.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Livingston

Rangers vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second Half (Six of the last nine head-to-head games have had more goals in the second half than the first)

Tip 5 - Rangers to win both halves