Rangers vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Rangers will welcome Livingston to the Ibrox for a matchday 12 clash in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at the same venue in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. Steven Davis' tenth-minute strike was enough to guide the Gers to the last four.

Livingston, meanwhile, have not been in action since triumphing over St. Johnstone 1-0 at home in the league last weekend. Dylan Bahamboula's 35th minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

They will turn their attention to the league where they're sixth in the standings, having accrued 15 points from ten games. Rangers, meanwhile, are in second place with 25 points, two behind table-toppers Celtic.

Rangers vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 30 wins from their last 41 meetings against Livingston. Eight games have ended in a share of the spoils, while Livingston have won just thrice.

Their most recent meeting in July saw Rangers claim a 2-1 away win.

Rangers have won their last seven domestic games this term.

Livingston are on a three-match losing streak on the road.

Rangers' 1-0 victory over Dundee United snapped their run of nine home games competitions with at least three goals.

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers have practically been eliminated from European football, having lost all four games in the UEFA Champions League, scoring just once and conceding 16.

They will now channel their energies towards wresting the league crown back from Celtic. Livingston have nothing to lose but are likely to defend deep to limit their hosts' attacking threat.

Nevertheless, Rangers have too much firepower in their arsenal and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Livingston

Rangers vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win (Rangers have won all seven domestic games at home this season).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Rangers have kept a clean sheet in four of their seven domestic games at home.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Rangers' last ten home games across competitions have produced at least three goals).

Tip 4 - Rangers to win the first half

