Rangers vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Two sides who progressed to the next round of the Scottish Cup square off on Wednesday when Rangers play host to Livingston at the Ibrox Stadium.

The hosts head into the game on a blistering 11-game winning run across all competitions and will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers continued their fine run in the Scottish Cup as they eased to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Sterling Albion last Friday.

They now turn their attention to the Premiership where they are currently on a 19-game unbeaten streak, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Dundee United on August 7.

With 52 points from 21 games, Rangers currently sit top of the league table, four points above second-placed Celtic.

Similarly, Livingston progressed to the next round of the Scottish Cup as they claimed a 1-0 win over Ross County last time out.

Prior to that, they ended their two-game winless streak when they saw off Dundee FC away from home.

Livingston are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership standings after picking up 23 points from 21 games.

Rangers vs Livingston Head-To-Head

Rangers head into Wednesday’s game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides. Livingston have picked up just three wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Livingston Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Rangers vs Livingston Team News

Rangers

Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Joe Aribo is currently on international duty with Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Livingston

The visitors will take to the pitch without Daniel Barden and Tom Parkes, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Livingston Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Livingston Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max Stryjek; Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater, Ayo Obileye. Jackson Longridge; Scott Pitman, Jason Holt, Stephane Omeonga; Odin Bailey, Bruce Anderson, Caleb Chukwuemeka

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers have enjoyed a solid campaign and head into the game with a superb run of results. They have won each of the last six meetings between the sides, while avoiding defeat in the last 13, and we predict they will claim all three points once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Livingston

Edited by Peter P