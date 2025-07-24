Rangers vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Rangers will face Middlesbrough at the Ibrox on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side endured a difficult domestic campaign last season as they finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership, 17 points behind rivals Celtic, although they did make it to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

The Gers kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 comeback draw with Belgian giants Club Brugge earlier in the month. They then beat Panathinaikos 2-0 in the first leg of their second-round Champions League qualifying clash on Tuesday and will head into the weekend friendly with confidence.

Middlesbrough also had their struggles last season, finishing 10th in the Championship with 54 points, their lowest tally in the second tier since the 2020-21 campaign. They have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick with former Luton manager Rob Edwards coming in as the new boss.

The visitors have had a slow start to their pre-season campaign, kicking things off with a 3-3 draw with League One side Mansfield in which they squandered a three-goal lead before losing 2-0 to Bradford City last time out.

Rangers vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Middlesbrough.

The hosts' last meeting against English opposition came back in January when they faced Manchester United in the Europa League league phase, losing 2-1.

Middlesbrough scored 64 goals in the Championship last season, the second-highest of any team that finished outside the promotion playoff spots.

The Light Blues had the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top-flight last season with 80 goals scored and 41 conceded.

Rangers have managed just two clean sheets in their last nine outings.

Rangers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The Gers are undefeated in their last seven games picking up three wins and four draws in that period. They have the home advantage this weekend and will fancy their chances of a positive result.

Middlesbrough meanwhile are winless in their last five matches and have won just one of their last eight. They have failed to perform against significantly weaker opponents in their pre-season campaign so far and could lose this one.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Middlesbrough

Rangers vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

