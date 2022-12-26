Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022 

Rangers will host Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday (December 28) in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have had an overall solid league campaign but have fallen behind in the title race, prompting the dismissal of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Rangers have begun life positively under new boss Michael Beale, most recently picking up a 1-0 win over Ross County, via a first-half strike from John Lundstram. Rangers are second in the league table with 42 points from 18 games. They're nine points behind Celtic at the top of the pile.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have endured a rather difficult campaign after a decent start to their season. They played out a 2-2 draw against ten-man Kilmarnock last time out. Motherwell will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after squandering a two-goal lead in the final 15 minutes despite having a numerical advantage.

The visitors are ninth in the league table, with just 18 points from 17 games.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Rangers and Motherwell. The hosts have won 53 games, while the visitors have won just five, while 16 matchups have ended in draws.

The Gers are unbeaten in their last 16 games in the fixture since 2017.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in the fixture.

Rangers have picked up 25 points at home in the league this season. Only league leaders Celtic (27) have picked up more.

Four of the Steelmen's five league wins this season have come away from home.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Scottish Premiership this season, conceding 18 goals.

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

Rangers are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last six games acrosscompetitions. They have won their last home games.

Motherwell, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last ten games across competitions. They are without a win in their last three away games, though, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Motherwell

Rangers vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last eight matchups.)

