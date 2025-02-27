Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Rangers and Motherwell battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 29 clash on Saturday at Ibrox Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 win at Kilmarnock. Joe Wright and Bradley Lyons scored to give Kilmarnock a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute before Vaclav Cerny halved the deficit in the 35th minute. Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessiers scored a brace to give the Gers a 3-2 lead just past the hour-mark before Nedim Bajrami made sure of the result with five minutes remaining.

Motherwell, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Dundee FC. They went ahead through Dan Casey's 12th-minute strike before Simon Murray equalised in the 79th minute. Casey completed his brace five minutes later.

Ad

Trending

The win saw The Steelmen climb to eighth in the points table, with 34 points from 28 games, while Rangers are second with 59 points.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 66 wins from their last 94 head-to-head games with Motherwell, losing eight.

Their most recent clash in December saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Motherwell's victory last weekend ended a run of six successive defeats across competitions.

Five of Rangers' last six home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Motherwell are winless in seven away games, losing six.

Ad

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

Rangers have struggled over the last few weeks and were seemingly on their way to defeat but showed their temerity to come back. They are 13 points off arch-rivals Celtic and have little chance of winning the league.

Motherwell, for their part, sit just two points outside the top six, and a win here could see them climb into the Championship play-off spots.

Rangers have lost their last two home games and will be eager to avoid losing a third. So, expect them to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Motherwell

Rangers vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback