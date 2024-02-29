Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

Rangers welcome Motherwell to the Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership round 29 fixture on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are fresh off a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock in midweek. Daniel Armstrong put the East Ayrshire outfit ahead in the 11th minute before James Tavernier drew level 10 minutes into the second half. Tom Lawrence scored what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

Motherwell, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback win at Livingston. Tete Yengi broke the deadlock in the third minute, but second-half goals from Sam Nicholson, Blair Spittal and Jack Vale helped the Steelmen complete the comeback.

The victory saw them climb to eighth spot in the points table, having garnered 29 points from 28 games. Rangers, meanwhile, remain at the summit with 70 points, two ahead of Celtic.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides. Rangers lead 63-7.

Their most recent meeting in December saw Rangers win 2-0 away.

Rangers are on a 10-game winning run across competitions.

Nine of Motherwell's last 11 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Nine of Rangers' last 11 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Rangers have the best home record in the league, having garnered 36 points from 14 games.

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

Rangers have a slight advantage at the summit. Philippe Clement's side have been defensively resolute at home, with just nine goals conceded in 14 games.

Motherwell, for their part, snapped their four-game winless run with their victory in midweek. They have an overall poor record against Rangers, going winless in 20 meetings.

Expect Rangers to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Motherwell

Rangers vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score in both halves