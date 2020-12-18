Rangers vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers host Motherwell in a Scottish Premier League clash at Ibrox on Saturday, as they look to return to winning ways.

In midweek, Rangers lost their first game of the season, as they went down 3-2 to St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup, after conceding a winner in second-half stoppage time.

However, with a return to league action, Steven Gerrard will hope for a strong reaction from his side, to keep their comfortable lead at the top of the table intact.

Rangers are 13 points ahead of Celtic in the league, having played two games more than their Glasgow rivals.

Last week, in the league, they overcame a tough situation to beat Dundee United 2-1.

Rangers were immediately pegged back after James Tavernier gave them the lead in that game, but Connor Goldson scored the winner in the first half, to continue their winning run in the league.

Rangers last dropped league points in September when they drew against Hibernian.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 49 of the last 67 matches that they have played against Motherwell. Motherwell have won just five games in that period, while 13 matches have ended in draws.

Rangers form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Motherwell form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Rangers vs Motherwell team news

Ryan Jack remains ruled out for Rangers with a muscle injury.

Alfredo Morelos is suspended after being sanctioned for violent conduct in the game against Dundee United last weekend. Jordan Jones and George Edmundson are also suspended after they were sanctioned for breaching COVID protocols earlier in the season.

Leon Balogun suffered a head injury against Dundee United last week, and will not start this game.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun

Suspended: Jordan Jones, George Edmundson, Alfredo Morelos

For Motherwell, Charles Dunne has a groin injury and Liam Donnelly has a knee problem, which will cause both to miss this game. In addition, goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Scott Fox are both long-term injury absentees.

Injured: Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Trevor Carson, Scott Fox

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Archer; Steohen O'Donnell, Bevis Mugabi, Declan Gallagher, Liam Grimshaw; Allan Campbell, Mark O'Hara, Barry Maguire; Chris Long, Tony Watt, Callum Lang

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

With Motherwell not having won a game since the end of October, there is only one outcome that looks likely, on paper.

We are predicting an easy win for Rangers in this game.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Motherwell