Rangers vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers will welcome Motherwell to the Ibrox Stadium for a matchday six fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Lyon at the same ground in the Europa League on Thursday. Prior to that, they secured a 2-1 away victory over St. Johnstone last weekend with Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier helping them secure a comeback victory.

Motherwell posted a routine 2-0 home win over Aberdeen last Saturday. Kevin van Veen and Juhani Ojala scored in either half to help the Dossers secure all three points.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC 🎟️ SeatSub

📺 RangersTV

📖 Matchday Programme



All you need to know ahead of Sunday's match against Motherwell at Ibrox 👇 🎟️ SeatSub

📺 RangersTV

📖 Matchday Programme



All you need to know ahead of Sunday's match against Motherwell at Ibrox 👇

That victory helped them climb to fourth place in the table with 10 points garnered from five matches. Rangers still lead the way atop the standings and have picked up 12 points from five games.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 69 previous occasions and Rangers expectedly have the much better record with 50 wins to their name.

Motherwell were victorious on just five occasions while 14 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when goals from Devante Cole and Cedric Itten saw both sides share the points in a 1-1 draw last season.

Rangers' defeat on Thursday halted a run of six matches without defeat in all competitions. Motherwell are currently on a three-game winning run.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Motherwell form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Rangers vs Motherwell Team News

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander and Jack Simpson are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ianis Hagi is due for a late test to determine whether he has overcome his bout with COVID-19.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Jack Simpson

Doubtful: Ianis Hagi

Suspension: None

Motherwell

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Nathan McGinley, Juhani Ojala, Sondre Johansen, Bevis Mugabi; Mark O'Hara, Callum Slattery, Liam Grimshaw; Kevin van Veen, Tony Watt, Kaiyne Woolery

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

Motherwell are on a strong run of form but will have their work cut out against a Rangers side that are vastly superior to them.

Also Read

Steven Gerrard's side are particularly strong at home and we are backing the capital side to triumph in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Motherwell

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shardul Sant